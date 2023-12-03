Ossiam Trims Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CAE were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CAE by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,244,000 after buying an additional 7,363,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CAE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,422,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CAE by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,324,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,223,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $25.04.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

