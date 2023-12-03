Ossiam Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Insulet were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 559.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $192.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

