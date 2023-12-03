Ossiam Has $464,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,859 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $239,184,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,478,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,952 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $87,451,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 3.8 %

KIM stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 129.58%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

