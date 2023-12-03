Ossiam Acquires 684 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.74.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.7 %

MDB stock opened at $435.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.91. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.02 and a fifty-two week high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,558.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,654 shares of company stock worth $117,219,266. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

