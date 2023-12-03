Ossiam Has $468,000 Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ossiam cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $82.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.57. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $345.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.48.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

