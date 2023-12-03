The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 92.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

