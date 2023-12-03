Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $192.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average of $156.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.