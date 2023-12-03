Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 20,828 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,828 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $10,161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $166.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $178.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

