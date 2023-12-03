Cibc World Market Inc. Has $3.28 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $219.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

