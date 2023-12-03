PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 139.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 1,459.2% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 29.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

