Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,189 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 820,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

