Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,575 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of J. M. Smucker worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.