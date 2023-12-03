Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,798 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE OXY opened at $58.83 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

