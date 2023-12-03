Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 197.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.07% of Inter Parfums worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $127.63 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

