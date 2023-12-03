Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $394,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,515,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $104,344,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $79,244,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $227.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

