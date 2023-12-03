Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $483.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $544.01.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.