Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,189 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE F opened at $10.58 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.