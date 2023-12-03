Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Polaris by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $87.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

