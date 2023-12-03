Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Centene by 53.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 123,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 50.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Centene by 30.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,489,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

