Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $362,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $84.97 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $100.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

