Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.