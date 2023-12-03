Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $84.01 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

