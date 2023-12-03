Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $212.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.30. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $217.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,258. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

