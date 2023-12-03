Chainbing (CBG) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a total market cap of $96.62 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

