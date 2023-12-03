Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,498,772 shares of company stock valued at $389,444,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

