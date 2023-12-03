River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Roku were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.83.

Roku Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $108.40.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $400,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $400,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,574. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.