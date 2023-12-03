River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $387,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,860 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $30.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.