AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Boosted by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.35.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

