River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $553,000 Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Elastic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,470 shares of company stock worth $3,783,340 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $111.75.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

