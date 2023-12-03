CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $336,923.79

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $336,923.79 and approximately $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,662.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00180796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00573899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.00436442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00049412 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00124831 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

