Lumi Credits (LUMI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $334.89 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

