State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.89 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,401 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Plug Power worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCP Investment LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.9% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 19,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 816,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 224,962 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLUG opened at $4.54 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

