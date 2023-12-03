State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $136.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.89. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

