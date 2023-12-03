WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0635 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $48.52 million and approximately $46,500.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00180796 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009367 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.