Symbol (XYM) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Symbol has a market cap of $163.14 million and approximately $646,714.79 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,280,757,643 coins and its circulating supply is 5,841,878,502 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

