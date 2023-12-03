Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sanofi by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Sanofi by 25.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.72 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

