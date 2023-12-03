State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Organon & Co. worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $11.50 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

