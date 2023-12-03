eCash Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $598.54 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, eCash has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $598.54 million and $41.71 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,662.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00573899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00124831 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,568,879,673,093 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

