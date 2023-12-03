State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,309 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Old Republic International by 779.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 91.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ORI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

