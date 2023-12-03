State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.10 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

