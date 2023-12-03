Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,622 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,817,630,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.