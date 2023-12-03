MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,900 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 347,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MMTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTC stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. MMTec has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

Get MMTec alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MMTec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MMTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MMTec in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MMTec by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MMTec during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MMTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.