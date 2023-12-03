B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of RILYK opened at $18.14 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
