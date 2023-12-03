Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.40. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 128,753 shares trading hands.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

