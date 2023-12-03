Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.77

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.67 ($0.03). Upland Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.96 ($0.04), with a volume of 15,648,734 shares.

Upland Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Upland Resources Company Profile

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

