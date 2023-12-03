NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.35. NantHealth shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 363 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NantHealth

NantHealth Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.