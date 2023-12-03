KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Update

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,440,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 48,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $2,145,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 640,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1,216,358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 413,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 413,562 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

