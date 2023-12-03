Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Declines By 16.4%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 47,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

One Stop Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

OSS stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.31. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

