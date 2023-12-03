Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,450,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $165.77 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

