River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires New Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 124,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,295 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DigitalOcean news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $518,922.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,969 shares of company stock worth $5,822,400. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 110.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.73. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

